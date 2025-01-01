Gombe, Bauchi seek lifting of crude oil from Kolmani

The Bauchi State Commissioners of Natural Resources and Solid Minerals, Alhaji Mohammed A Bello and Gombe State Commissioner of Energy and Solid Minerals, Alhaji Sanusi Ahmed Pindiga have separately called on the federal government to commence full-scale lifting of crude oil from the Kolmani Integrated Oil Field more than two years after its inauguration.

The two commissioners made the call when they interacted with journalists separately in their offices.

They said the Bauchi and Gombe state governors were doing their best to ensure that the company responsible for the project returned to the site.

SPONSOR AD

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in partnership with New Nigeria Development Company NNDC drilled two oil blocks OPL809 and OPL810 accordingly at Kolmani. The two blocks transcend neighbouring Bauchi and Gombe States.

NNPCL had engaged Sterling Global to continue with exploration, lifting crude oil and developing the Kolmani Oil Field.