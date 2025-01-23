Gombe athletes call for govt support to achieve global success

Athletes participating in the ongoing Gombe Inter-Secondary School Athletics Championship and Principal’s Cup have appealed to the state government for support to develop their careers and excel on the global stage.

Speaking individually, the young athletes emphasized the need for government-backed initiatives and resources to help them achieve their sporting dreams.

Nineteen-year-old Bashiru Aminu, who emerged champion in the U-17 1500m race with a time of 4:56.38, expressed joy at his first experience in long-distance racing.

SPONSOR AD

“I prayed to God for this victory, and I’m glad I won. I trained at home on my own. I don’t have a role model—just what I see on TV—but I believe I can improve. I don’t have the money to train myself, so I plead with the government to organize more tournaments like this to help us grow. We need their support,” he said.

Similarly, Hamech Danladi of Diocesan High School, who claimed victory in the U-20 1500m race, shared his aspirations to represent Gombe State at the upcoming National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

“I prepared for three months and am ready to represent Gombe. I admire Usain Bolt and have already won medals for Gombe in national youth games and the MTN Championships. My parents support me with prayers and finances, but we need more assistance. I train every day except weekends, and I believe with government support, I can break world records in the 1500m, 800m, and 4x400m relay within five years.”

Seventeen-year-old Hussaini Ibrahim also appealed to the government, emphasizing the need for funding and facilities to compete effectively against peers from other states.

“We need the government’s help to perform well and represent our state in tournaments,” he said.