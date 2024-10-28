Gombe assembly passes Disability Commission bill

The Gombe State House of Assembly has passed a bill to establish the Disability Commission to protect the rights of People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) and ensure their full participation and equal opportunities.

The passage of the bill sponsored by Shuaibu Adamu Haruna (Kwami East) followed the adoption of a report from the committee on Women’s Affairs, Social Development, and Special Intergovernmental Affairs which was presented at the assembly’s committee of the whole.

Chairman of the committee and lawmaker representing Kaltungo West, Mr Gabriel Galadima, said the bill was a private member’s initiative which was well scrutinised to be per the needs of the people of the state.

The committee swung into action immediately after receiving the bill by organising a public hearing, gathering inputs from major stakeholders including the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and professional bodies, among others.

He said the contributions from the stakeholders were instrumental in making changes to the bill, with 23 sections amended to improve its provisions.

Sponsor of the bill, Haruna, expressed his desire for an inclusive society where all its citizens, including PLWDs, could actively and meaningfully participate in governance and have access to equal opportunities, including the right to vote and be voted for during elections.

He said the passage of the bill and the consideration of new legislation showed the state’s readiness to provide progressive and inclusive governance.