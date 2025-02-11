Gombe approves N580m to settle 20,477 students’ examination fees

The Gombe State government has approved the sum of 580 million for the payment of registration fees for over 20,477 students sitting for various external Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for the year 2025 across the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Information, Culture and Ethical Orientation, Mijinyawa Ardo Tilde, disclosed this at the end of the 45th State Executive Council (SEC), presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

He said the state government has consistently funded SSCE payments since 2019 to ease parents’ financial burdens and ensure indigent students complete their secondary education without obstacles.

SPONSOR AD

The Commissioner of Education, Dr Aishatu Umar Maigari, explained that the approval was granted for the payment of registration fees for various Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) for 20,477 students across the state.

“Out of this number, fees were paid for 18,723 indigent students for WAEC, 110 students under the Exchange Programme Officer, 58 students from Special Schools, 1,368 students for NABTEB, and 219 students from Arabic colleges for NBAIS,” she said.

In another development, Dr Maigari announced that the council has approved a new sanitation roadmap in schools and healthcare facilities aimed at improving hygiene and environmental standards across the state.