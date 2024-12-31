Gombe approves N31.5bn for roads

The Gombe State Executive Council has approved the sum of N31.547 billion for the construction of an underpass bridge and road networks within Gombe metropolis.

The state’s Commissioner of Works, Housing and Transport, Engr. Usman Maijama’a Kallamu, revealed this to newsmen at the end of the state executive council held Monday at the Government House.

He said the council presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, approved N31.547 billion for the construction of the underpass to connect Yemi Osibanjo Road with the Central Business District (CBD) and the State Secretariat, as well as construction of 18.1-kilometers of road network within the areas.

The commissioner explained that the approval was necessitated by the anticipated increase in traffic once the CBD becomes operational.