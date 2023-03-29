Gombe APC probes lawmakers over anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State Tuesday constituted a panel to probe Senator Bulus Amos and a member of the House of Representatives,…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State Tuesday constituted a panel to probe Senator Bulus Amos and a member of the House of Representatives, Yunusa Ahmad Abubakar over alleged anti-party activities.

Speaking with newsmen Tuesday in Lubo town of Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of the state, APC Secretary of Lubo/Difa/Kinafa ward, Samaila Ali, said the party suspected that the lawmaker, Yunusa Abubakar, connived with an opposition party during the governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

He said they were aware that the federal legislator directed other party members and his supporters to vote for a different party other than the APC.

Also, APC ward chairman in Bambam town of Balanga Local Government Area of the state, Muhamamdu Kaka, said the ward executives have constituted a five-man committee to investigate the senator representing Gombe South senatorial district, Bulus Amos for allegedly working against the party during the election.

He alleged that Senator Amos refused to participate in all campaigns of the party ahead of the last elections and also allegedly directed his supporters to vote against the party during the election.

The party said that the two serving legislators will be probed alongside several other members of the APC in the state, who were suspected to have assisted opposition parties in the state during the just concluded general elections.