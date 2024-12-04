✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Golf: A game of truthfulness, unity – Usim-Wilson

dr. olubunmi usim wilson
Golf has been hailed as a game that embodies truthfulness, unity, and a window into a player’s character.

This perspective was shared by one of Nigeria’s top female golfers, Dr. Olubunmi Usim-Wilson, during a conversation ahead of the Bon Sports Classic amateur golf tournament, set to tee off on December 6, 2024, at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Dr. Usim-Wilson emphasized that golf is a sport that reveals the true nature of its players. “When you play golf, people can see your mannerisms. It exposes your character—whether you’re honest or a cheat. If you play six strokes but claim three, it reflects poorly on your integrity. Golf is a game of truthfulness,” she stated passionately.

Beyond character building, she described golf as a unifying force. “Golf is also a game of unity. Here at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, it’s like a mini Nigeria, bringing together people from different backgrounds and fostering camaraderie.”

Dr. Usim-Wilson highlighted the health benefits of the game, particularly as one ages. “Golf is a fantastic form of exercise. Walking the length and breadth of the course, coupled with the swinging motions, works wonders for your body, soul, and spirit. After a good game, you take a shower and feel completely rejuvenated.”

The Bon Sports Classic, organized by Mrs. Bose Ngozi Onwuegbu, has a deeper purpose beyond the sport—it aims to support the less privileged. Dr. Usim-Wilson praised the initiative and called for greater support.

“Mrs. Onwuegbu is doing something remarkable without being a first lady or a minister. She deserves our encouragement. We have many influential Nigerians who could make a difference in the lives of the less privileged instead of just building mansions. This tournament will contribute to eradicating poverty in our society,” she declared.

