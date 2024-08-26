Goje distributes fertiliser in Gombe

Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje, who represents Gombe Central Senatorial District, has flagged off free distribution of 32,580 bags of fertiliser in his constituency. He said…

He said the gesture was to ensure the revitalisation of the agricultural sector and achieve food security in the country.

Represented by his aide, Alhaji Abubakar Adamu, at the weekend, Senator Goje said 30 people from each of the 869 polling units in Akko and Yamaltu/Deba LGAs would benefit from the fertiliser.

He said, “Fifty-four trucks of fertiliser totalling 32,580 bags were purchased, which we will distribute free to our constituents. The gesture is meant to bring succour to them for the wet season farming, especially with the current skyrocketing price of commodities.

“This gesture was out of Senator Goje’s desire to empower our people economically. This was aimed at assisting farmers to be self-reliant in food production and also contribute to the economy.”

Alhaji Adamu emphasised that the fertilisers were given out free of charge to the beneficiaries irrespective of party affiliation.