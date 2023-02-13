Goje, APC chairman absent as Tinubu campaign in Gombe

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State, Mr Nitte Amangal and Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje were conspicuously absent on Monday during…

The APC campaign team led by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in Gombe on Monday to campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections.

At the Pantami Township Stadium, the venue of the APC campaign, Goje and Amangal were absent and there was nobody who stood in as their representatives.

Daily Trust reports that their absence may not be unconnected with the crisis rocking the party in the state over the supremacy battle between the camp of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and that of Senator Goje, representing Gombe Central Senatorial District.

The state’s APC chairman, who led the party to victory during the 2019 general elections, also boycotted the event.

Goje is contesting for the fourth time to represent Gombe Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

He was first elected into the red chamber in 2011 at the end of his two-term tenure as governor.

The state chapter of the APC had recently suspended some members of the party for allegedly working against the party.

It was learnt that over 105 members in Yamaltu/Deba and Akko local government areas of the state were suspended.