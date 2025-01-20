✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

God saved me from assassination ‘to make America great again’ – Trump

trump
trump

US President Donald Trump says God saved him from an assassin’s bullet to “make America great again.”

Trump said this during his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States on Monday.

“Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear.

SPONSOR AD

“But I felt then and believe, even more so now that my life was saved for a reason.

“I was saved by God to make America great again,” he said during his inaugural address.

Trump was shot on July 13 near Butler, in the state of Pennsylvania.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to climb to an elevated position with an assault rifle and fire a number of shots at Trump at the rally, with a bullet grazing the former U.S. president’s right ear. (dpa/NAN)

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories