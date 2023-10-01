Goals galore as 2023/24 NPFL season kicks off

The long-awaited 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) kicked off across seven centers yesterday with 21 goals scored in total on Match Day 1 of…

The long-awaited 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) kicked off across seven centers yesterday with 21 goals scored in total on Match Day 1 of the season.

Bayelsa United scored the most goals after coming from behind to defeat Akwa United in an eight-goal thriller with forward Robert Mizo scoring the first hat-trick of the season. The game ended 5-3 in Yenegoa.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars kick started their campaign on a winning note as they defeated former champions, Plateau United 2-1. 3SC’s Ayodeji Bamidele capitalized on a defensive error and poor communication within the visitors’ defence, managing to find the back of the net for the hosts.

At the restart of the second half, both teams showcased determination and skills to win the game but the host doubled the lead in the 76th minute. However, two minutes later, Uche Onwuansanya made it 2-1 as the visitors left Ibadan without a point.

In Akure, Kano Pillars made a losing return to the league after losing by a lone goal to Sunshine Stars. Oge Emmanuel whose goal is the first to be scored in the new season was enough to give his side the maximum points against one of Nigeria’s biggest team.

In another game in Owerri, Heartland FC and Lobi Stars played a 2-2 draw game. Waheed Adebayo and Francis Odinaka had shocked Heartland with 2 goals in 38 minutes but late goals from second-half substitutes Patrick Nwogbaga and Ezekiel Bassey save the hosts from an embarrassing loss on opening day.

Also, Kwara United begin the season with a 1-0 loss to Katsina United coming from a goalkeeping error by Suleiman Solihu as Lukman Bello scores the only goal in the game while Enugu Rangers defeated Doma United 2-1. Kalu Nweke andd Austin Onyemaechi had put the Rangers ahead with a 2 goal lead but the visitors reduced the deficit with a goal in the 76th minute.

At the Umuahia Township Stadium, John Peter’s 72nd-minute goal was enough for Abia Warriors to pick all maximum points against visiting Niger Tornadoes.

Meanwhile, the games between Rivers United and Remo Stars as well as Enyimba against Bendel Insurance were postponed due to continental engagements.

