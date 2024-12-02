Go to work or get sacked in 72hrs, Ebonyi Gov tells striking workers

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, has threatened to replace any worker involved in the ongoing industrial stike over the new minimum wage within 72 hours.

Governor Nwifuru stated this on Monday at his office in Abakiliki, the state capital, when reacting on the one week industrial action declared by the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Oguguo Egwu.

Oguguo had on Sunday said the strike was in line with the November 8, 2024 directive by the national leadership of the NLC to state councils in the states yet to implement the new wage.

SPONSOR AD

Nwifuru, who frowned at the development, insisted that the National Assembly did not pass the bill for new salary increment but for minimum wage.

“The National Assembly didn’t pass a bill for increment in salary but minimum wage for workers, either did the bill state the maximum payable to workers.

“So I want to warn that the state would not fold its hands and allow personal interest to override public interest. And I will not allow that, so I was surprised to have read that labour went on strike after I started paying the new minimum wage in October.

“Again, let me make it known now that I am not owing any worker in the state any monthly salary, pension and gratuity.

“And if you did not go to work and choose to stay at home in the name of strike, I will replace you within 72 hours. So I’m giving you 72 hours to return to duty or I will sack you.

“I have directed that attendance register be open at every ministry and government offices and we are going to monitor attandance. We are also expecting every worker who came to work to sign and we are going to use it to pay those who came to work using that register. On the issue of negotiation, I don’t think I will because Comrade Egwu is not my worker,” he explained.

Daily Trust leant that some ministers, including primary and secondary schools, ignored the strike action.