‘Go To Hell’, Ribadu Blasts Canadian Embassy For Denying CDS, Others Visas

Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser (NSA), has expressed displeasure with the Canadian embassy for denying Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and top military personnel visas.

He said this in Abuja on Thursday at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies (AANISS).

According to him, the North American country “can go to hell”.

He was reacting to comments by the CDS, who narrated how he and other top military officers were denied visas for an official assignment in Canada to honour war veterans.

According to the CDS, “Every disappointment is a blessing. Yesterday, I was meant to be in Canada. There’s an event to honour our veterans, those that were injured during battles, and we were meant to be there.

“We were invited with our team. Half has gone and half has been denied. It’s very disappointing”, Musa said.

He said the denial is a clear reminder that the country must “stand on its own, stand strong as a nation and should no longer be taken for granted”.

Ribadu, who could not hide his displeasure, commended the CDS for speaking about the incident.

“Thank you for the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell,” the NSA said.

“Even though it’s painful, it’s disrespectful, but we are peaceful and strong and I agree with you that it is time to fix our country. Yet, this is another reason we work hard to make Nigeria work.”

The NSA also praised the CDS for providing “purposeful leadership” in the war against insecurity. He noted that all security agencies are collaborating across many parts of the country.