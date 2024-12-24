Go for regular checkups to avoid sudden death, FCT residents told

Nigerians living in rural communities across the country have been advised to take full advantage of healthcare centres nearer to them to undergo regular checkups and other medical examinations to avoid sudden death and other health complications.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Primary Health Care Board, Dr Ruqayya Wammako, who gave the advice during a free medical outreach in some communities, also enjoined residents to access medical facilities to remain healthy.

The two-day health outreach, organised by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in collaboration with Al-Tabib Pharmaceuticals and implemented by Nikki Udezue Foundation, was held between December 21 and 22, 2024 in Jiwa, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Kaida Tsoho in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

SPONSOR AD

The outreach treated ailments such as malaria, hypertension and diabetes.

Al-Tabib Pharmaceuticals provided a fully equipped laboratory and pharmacy stocked with essential medications to support the programme.