Global tragedies of 2024

The year – 2024 was marked by several significant tragedies around the world. From flooding in Borno State, Nigeria to a hurricane in the United States of America and earthquakes in Asia. Weekend Trust highlights some of the most prominent ones below:

Nigeria: Alau Dam Collapse

The Alau Dam collapse was a catastrophic event that profoundly impacted Borno State, Nigeria. The dam in the Alau community of Konduga Local Government Area was constructed between 1984 and 1986 to provide water for irrigation and domestic use in Maiduguri. On September 9, 2024, following weeks of heavy rains, the dam collapsed, resulting in catastrophic flooding that inundated up to 15 per cent of Maiduguri.

The collapse of the dam led to the deaths of over 150 people and displaced at least 419,000 residents. The floodwaters caused extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, and public facilities, including hospitals and schools. The Sanda Kyarimi Park Zoo was also severely affected, with more than 80 per cent of the animals perishing in the flood. The flood left many residents homeless, hungry and without access to clean water, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

In the aftermath of the disaster, Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum urged the federal government to expedite the reconstruction of the collapsed dyke at Alau Dam to prevent future flooding. The state governor emphasised the importance of starting reconstruction efforts promptly to avoid further disasters, especially with the rainy season approaching.

Japan: Noto Earthquake

The Noto Earthquake of 2024 was a devastating natural disaster that struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, on January 1, 2024. The earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 7.6, caused widespread destruction and loss of lives.

The epicentre was located near the town of Suzu, and the quake was felt across much of Honshu, including Tokyo, which is about 300 kilometres southeast of the epicentre.

The earthquake resulted in the deaths of 504 people, with 228 of these deaths directly attributed to the quake and the remaining 276 due to related causes such as injuries and illnesses during evacuation.

The quake also caused significant damage to infrastructure, including homes, roads, and public buildings. Fires broke out in several areas, further exacerbating the destruction.

One of the most significant impacts of the earthquake was the damage to radiation-protective shelters designed to protect evacuees from nuclear power plant disasters. Cracks and other damage were reported in 14 of the 20 emergency shelters in Ishikawa Prefecture, raising concerns about their effectiveness in future disasters. The earthquake also caused a tsunami with a height of 7.45 metres, which added to the devastation along the coast.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, rescue and relief efforts were hampered by heavy snow, which made it difficult for aid to reach affected communities. Despite these challenges, the Japanese government and various organisations mobilised to assist the victims. Temporary housing was set up for those who lost their homes, and efforts to rebuild the affected areas began almost immediately.

USA: Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene was a devastating tropical cyclone that struck the southeastern United States in late September 2024. It was the strongest hurricane on record to hit the Big Bend region of Florida and the deadliest Atlantic hurricane since Maria in 2017.

Helene began forming on September 22 as a low-pressure system in the western Caribbean Sea. By September 24, it had intensified into a tropical storm and was named Helene by the National Hurricane Centre.

Helene rapidly intensified as it moved through the Gulf of Mexico, reaching Category 4 status with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (220 km/h) on September 26. The hurricane made landfall at peak intensity near Perry, Florida, causing catastrophic damage. The storm surge inundated coastal areas, and the high winds caused widespread destruction to homes, businesses, and infrastructure.

As Helene moved inland, it weakened but continued to cause significant damage. The storm brought heavy rainfall, leading to severe flooding in western North Carolina, East Tennessee, and southwestern Virginia. The flooding was particularly devastating in Asheville, North Carolina, where residents were trapped in their homes without power or food. The hurricane also spawned numerous tornadoes, adding to the destruction.

In total, Hurricane Helene caused at least 238 deaths and over $124 billion in damage. The storm’s impact was felt across multiple states, with millions of homes and businesses losing power. The recovery efforts were extensive, with emergency services and volunteers working tirelessly to assist those affected by the disaster.

Gofa Landslides

The Gofa Landslides of 2024 were a devastating natural disaster that struck the Gofa zone in the South Ethiopia Regional State on July 21-22, 2024.

The landslides were triggered by heavy rains in the locality of Kencho-Shacha in Geze Gofa, resulting in the burial of two villages and the deaths of at least 257 people. This tragic event is considered the deadliest landslide in Ethiopian history.

The first landslide occurred on the evening of July 21, burying four households. As rescue efforts were underway the following morning, a second landslide struck, burying those who had arrived to help. The landslides caused significant destruction, with many homes and structures being completely buried under the debris. The affected area was rural, remote, and mountainous, making rescue operations challenging.

The aftermath of the landslides saw a massive response from local authorities, the Ethiopian Red Cross, and community members. Rescuers worked tirelessly to dig through the rubble with shovels and their bare hands to find survivors and recover bodies. The initial lack of machinery among responders hindered search efforts, but despite these challenges, at least 10 people were rescued from the rubble by July 23.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that at least 15,515 people were affected by the disaster and emphasised the need for urgent evacuations for those at high risk of further incidents due to continuing rains.

Russia: Moscow Concert Hall Shooting

The Moscow Concert Hall Shooting on March 22, 2024, was a tragic and devastating event that left a profound impact on the city and the world. The attack took place at Crocus City Hall, a popular concert venue located on the outskirts of Moscow, just as a rock concert by the band Picnic was about to begin. The gunmen, armed with firearms and incendiary devices, stormed the venue, opening fire on the audience and setting parts of the building on fire.

The attack resulted in the deaths of at least 145 people, including six children, and left more than 500 others injured. The gunmen’s actions caused chaos and panic among the concertgoers, many of whom tried to escape the building or hide from the attackers. The fire that broke out during the attack further complicated rescue efforts, as flames engulfed the facade of the building and caused part of the roof to collapse.

The Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that four of its members carried out the assault. Russian authorities quickly responded to the incident, arresting several suspects near the border with Ukraine and launching an investigation into the attack. The Russian government condemned the attack as a “barbaric terrorist act” and vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

The Moscow Concert Hall Shooting was one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Russia in recent years and highlighted the ongoing threat of terrorism in the region. The attack prompted a global outpour of condolences and solidarity, with leaders from around the world expressing their support for the victims and their families.

India: Wayanad Landslides

The Wayanad Landslides of 2024 was a catastrophic event that struck the Wayanad district in Kerala, India, on July 30, 2024. The landslides were triggered by exceptionally heavy rainfall, with over 140mm of rain falling in a single day. This intense downpour caused the hillsides to collapse, resulting in massive landslides that buried entire villages under mud and debris.

The most affected areas were the villages of Punjirimattom, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Vellarimala in the Meppadi Panchayat. The landslides caused widespread destruction, flattening homes, uprooting trees, and washing away roads.

The force of the landslides was so powerful that it buried entire neighbourhoods, leaving little chance for survival for those caught in its path3. The disaster resulted in the deaths of at least 254 people, with 397 others injured and 47 reported missing. The total loss incurred due to damage and destruction of shops, agriculture, and livelihood was estimated at ₹1,200 crore (US$140 million).

Rescue operations were launched immediately, involving the armed forces, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire and rescue services, and volunteers.

Despite the challenging conditions, including harsh weather and the remote location of the affected areas, rescuers worked tirelessly to search for survivors and provide aid to those in need. Temporary shelters were set up for the displaced, and efforts to clear the debris and rebuild the affected areas began almost immediately.

Cyclone Chido

Cyclone Chido was a powerful and destructive tropical cyclone that struck Southeast Africa in December 2024. It was the third named storm and the second intense tropical cyclone of the 2024–25 South-West Indian Ocean cyclone season.

Chido, which means “desire” in Shona, originated from an elongated circulation that the Météo-France office in Réunion began monitoring on December 7, 2024. The storm rapidly intensified, reaching its peak intensity on December 12 with 10-minute sustained winds of 215 km/h (130 mph) and a minimum central pressure of 935 hPa.

Chido first made landfall on the French island territory of Mayotte on December 14, 2024, with winds of up to 260 km/h (160 mph) and 250 mm (10 inches) of rainfall in just 24 hours.

The cyclone caused extensive damage to the island, which is France’s poorest territory, leaving at least 31 people dead and thousands missing. Entire communities were flattened, and survivors were left struggling without water, electricity, or communication for days.

After devastating Mayotte, Chido moved onto the African mainland, making landfall in Mozambique on December 15, 2024, with 10-minute sustained winds estimated at 205 km/h (125 mph). The cyclone caused widespread destruction in Mozambique, particularly in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, which was already struggling with a prolonged Islamist insurgency. The storm obliterated over 110,000 homes and left more than 620,000 people affected. The death toll in Mozambique rose to 94, with many residents left without shelter, food, or access to clean water.

Cyclone Chido’s impact extended beyond Mozambique, affecting surrounding nations such as Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Philipinnes: Typhoon Yagi

Typhoon Yagi, known in the Philippines as Severe Tropical Storm Enteng, was a deadly and extremely destructive tropical cyclone that impacted Southeast Asia and South China in early September 2024. Yagi, which means “goat” or the constellation of Capricornus in Japanese, was the eleventh named storm, the first violent typhoon, and the first super typhoon of the 2024 Pacific typhoon season.

Yagi originated from a low-pressure area that formed on August 30, approximately 540 km (330 mi) northwest of Palau. On September 1, the system was classified as a tropical storm and named Yagi by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

After making landfall over Casiguran, Aurora, in the Philippines, on September 2, Yagi weakened as it moved inland through the rugged terrain of the Cordillera Central of Luzon. It later emerged over the South China Sea and began merging with a secondary circulation west of Lingayen Gulf, with its deep convection starting to wrap and develop convective bands extending west and south.

On September 5, the JMA reported that the storm reached its peak intensity with ten-minute sustained winds of 195 km/h (120 mph) and a central pressure of 915 hPa (27.02 inHg). It subsequently peaked as a Category 5-equivalent super typhoon on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with one-minute sustained winds of 260 km/h (160 mph). After weakening during an eyewall replacement cycle, Yagi slightly restrengthened before making landfall near Wenchang in China’s Hainan Province on September 6.

Yagi continued to maintain super typhoon intensity while moving across Beibu Wan the next day and made landfall near the northern part of Vietnam in the afternoon. It then moved into inland areas of the northern part of Vietnam and weakened rapidly. Yagi finally degenerated into an area of low pressure on the night of September 8.

The aftermath of Yagi was catastrophic: 844 lives were lost, 2,279 people were injured, and 129 others were reported missing. The storm caused damages of over $16.9 billion, making it the third-costliest Pacific typhoon on record in nominal terms.

Spanish Floods

The Spanish Floods of 2024 were one of the most devastating natural disasters in the country’s recent history. The floods began on October 29, 2024, and lasted until November 16, 2024, primarily affecting the Valencian Community, Castilla-La Mancha, and Andalusia. The torrential rains were caused by an isolated low-pressure area at high levels, which brought over a year’s worth of precipitation to several areas in eastern Spain.

The floods resulted in the deaths of 231 people, with three more reported missing. The heavy rainfall caused rivers to overflow, leading to widespread flooding that submerged entire towns and villages. The floodwaters caused significant property damage, estimated at around 3.5 billion euros (approximately $3.8 billion). The destruction was particularly severe in the Valencia region, where the poor preparation and disaster response of the regional and national governments likely aggravated the human cost of the event.

In the aftermath of the floods, thousands of volunteers from all around Spain and numerous nonprofit organisations mobilised to help with the cleanup and recovery. The floods also prompted demonstrations demanding the resignation of regional and national leaders due to the perceived failures in disaster response.

Mozambique Boat Disaster

The Mozambique Boat Disaster of 2024 was a tragic event that occurred on April 7, 2024, when the makeshift ferry Zico sank off the coast of northern Mozambique, between the Mozambique Channel and Mossuril Bay. The vessel, originally a fishing boat converted for use as a ferry, was carrying between 130 and 150 passengers, most of whom were trying to escape the mainland due to a cholera outbreak in Nampula Province.

The disaster resulted in the deaths of over 100 people, including many children. The overcrowded vessel began to take on water, causing panic among the passengers, many of whom jumped into the sea in an attempt to save themselves. The boat eventually sank, and only 12 survivors were rescued. The bodies of the victims washed up on the beach, and some were quickly buried in line with Islamic rites.

In the aftermath of the sinking, Mozambican authorities launched an investigation into the incident, led by the transport minister, Mateus Magala. President Filipe Nyusi declared a period of national mourning from April 10 to 12, 2024.

South Korea’s plane crash

The South Korea plane crash of 2024 was a tragic and devastating event that left the nation in mourning. On December 29, 2024, Jeju Air Flight 2216, a Boeing 737-800, was en route from Bangkok, Thailand, to Muan International Airport in South Korea. The flight was carrying 181 people, including six crew members.

As the plane approached Muan International Airport, it encountered a flock of birds, which caused significant damage to the aircraft. The pilots declared a mayday and attempted an emergency landing. Unfortunately, the plane’s landing gear failed to deploy, forcing the pilots to execute a belly landing. The aircraft skidded across the runway and crashed into a concrete barrier, resulting in a catastrophic explosion and fire.

The crash claimed the lives of 179 people, making it one of the deadliest aviation disasters in South Korea’s history. Only two crew members, who were seated in the tail section of the plane, survived the crash. The survivors were rescued from the wreckage and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The aftermath of the crash was marked by grief and anger. South Korean authorities declared seven days of national mourning and launched an extensive investigation into the crash. Acting President Choi Sang-mok ordered a thorough review of the country’s airline safety systems to prevent such tragedies in the future.