Global Rights wants actions on plights of IDPs

Global Rights has said that the recent directive to evacuate Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the FCT raises significant legal and humanitarian concerns.

The Executive Director of Global Rights, Ms Abiodun Baiyewu, told our correspondent that it is crucial to remind the government of its constitutional and international obligations towards the protection and welfare of IDPs.

Daily Trust reports that many families dislodged by banditry in some states in the North West and North East and thereafter expelled from Abuja where they were taking refuge are now struggling for survival in parts of Nasarawa State, close to the FCT.

The Weekend Trust had reported that the IDPs came from parts of Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto states in the North West, and Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states in the North East.

Those displaced now mostly engaged in begging and menial jobs to make ends meet said they came from rural areas severely affected by the insecurity ravaging the two regions.

Ms Baiyewu however said Section 14(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“This includes IDPs, who are among the most vulnerable members of society, having been displaced by violence and the loss of their means of livelihood. Furthermore, Nigeria is a signatory to the Kampala Convention, which obligates states to protect and assist IDPs.

“Articles 3 and 9 of the convention require governments to ensure that displaced persons are treated with dignity, provided with adequate shelter, and supported in rebuilding their lives. Arbitrary displacement or evacuation without alternative resettlement plans violates these commitments.

“We (Global Rights) urge the government to prioritise the needs of IDPs by ensuring that any decisions regarding their relocation or resettlement are guided by the principles of humanity, dignity, and the rule of law. Instead of eviction, we call for a comprehensive plan that provides sustainable housing, access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities for these individuals who have already suffered greatly,” Baiyewu said.

She said the government must act decisively to uphold the rights of IDPs, as neglecting this responsibility could further exacerbate their suffering and deepen existing social and economic inequalities.

She said, “Furthermore, their secondary displacement will only render them destitute, and data backed research affirms that destitution drives up crime rates and compromises our collective security.”