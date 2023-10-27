Global parliamentary body elects Akpabio into Executive Committee

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has been elected into the global Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the first Nigerian lawmaker to clinch the position…

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has been elected into the global Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the first Nigerian lawmaker to clinch the position in 59 years.

Akpabio was elected on Friday at the IPU’s 147th General Assembly in Luanda, Angola.

The last time a Nigerian was elected into the Executive Committee of the global parliamentary body was in 1964.

IPU is the global organization of national parliaments founded in 1889, and dedicated to promoting peace through parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue.

It has grown over its 135 years into a truly global organization with 179 country members out of 193 countries in the world.

The IPU facilitates parliamentary diplomacy and empowers parliaments and parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy and sustainable development around the world.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media/Communication) to the Senate President, Anietie Ekong, said Senator Akpabio, was voted for by delegates across the world to emerge as an Executive Committee member of IPU with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland for a three year mandate.

The 147th IPU Assembly was held in Luanda, Angola, from 21st to 27th October 2023 and hosted by the National Assembly of Angola.

The IPU, in the week long Assembly, deliberated upon important issues affecting nations across the world and considered actions to strengthen trust between people and governance structures, to make public institutions more effective, accountable and representative and to better equip parliaments to address the multiple interconnected geo-political, economic and environmental crises facing the world.

