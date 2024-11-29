✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Global internet users rise as 5.5bn hit online in 2024

    By Zakariyya Adaramola 

An estimated 5.5 billion people are online in 2024, an increase of 227 million individuals based on revised estimates for 2023, according to new figures from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) with Nigerian internet users hitting 165million. 

The estimates featured in ITU’s Facts and Figures 2024 released by ITU on Wednesday showed that connectivity continues to increase worldwide but reveal the complexities of reaching communities in low-income countries.

While an estimated 68 per cent of the global population is now online and all indicators tracked in the report show improvement, stubborn digital divides persist and about one-third of the world’s people remain offline.

 “Facts and Figures 2024 is a tale of two digital realities between high-income and low-income countries,” said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin. 

“Stark gaps in critical connectivity indicators are cutting off the most vulnerable people from online access to information, education and employment opportunities. This report is a reminder that true progress in our interconnected world isn’t just about how fast we move forward, but about making sure everyone moves forward together.”

 

