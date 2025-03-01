Globacom, others collaborate to strengthen submarine cable resilience in Africa

Globacom and other key players in the global telecommunications sector have joined forces to enhance submarine cable resilience across Africa, underscoring the critical role of undersea infrastructure in sustaining digital connectivity and economic growth.
Globacom, Nigeria’s digital solutions provider, played a significant role in the 2025 International Submarine Cable Resilience Summit, held in Abuja.
The event was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, along with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC). It brought together key global telecommunications stakeholders to foster innovation, cooperation and actionable strategies to enhance submarine cable networks.
As the sole owner of the Glo 1 underwater cable, Globacom actively participated in discussions with international digital and telecommunications experts on strengthening cable network resilience for the benefit of consumers. Since its deployment in 2010, Glo 1 has been instrumental in meeting the digital and economic needs of Nigeria and the West African sub-region.
Notably, in 2024, when fibre cuts disrupted services across West Africa, Glo 1 remained operational due to its robust infrastructure and proactive maintenance strategies. To accommodate the growing demand for reliable digital access, the company recently expanded its cable system’s capacity.
