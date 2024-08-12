Glo unveils My-G data Bundles

Globacom has introduced My-G data Bundles, a set of lifestyle data offers targeted at the youth population in the country. The new offering gives subscribers…

Globacom has introduced My-G data Bundles, a set of lifestyle data offers targeted at the youth population in the country.

The new offering gives subscribers the freedom to express themselves and keeps them connected at the most affordable rates.

With My-G data Bundles, Glo subscribers can enjoy access to their favourite music and entertainment media applications such as WhatsApp, Tiktok, Snapchat, BoomPlay, Audiomack, Instagram and GloTV.

A statement released by Globacom on Sunday revealed that the bundles are denominated in N100, N300, N500 and N1,000. The N100 bundle, which has a 1-day validity, comes with a data offer of 400MB. The N200 bundle, with a 3-day validity, gives the subscriber 1GB data.

For subscribers who opt for the N500 bundle, which has a 7-day validity, they have 1.5GB data. The N1,000 bundle has 30 days’ validity with 3.5GB data.

On any My-G Bundle, the subscriber gets 1 hour of extra data which can be used on WhatsApp, Tiktok, Snap Chat, BoomPlay, Audiomack, Instagram or GloTV. The company statement added that the introduction of My-G bundles was meant to “address the data needs of young people today.”

To access My-G Data Bundle, a subscriber will dial *312# and go to My-G Data Bundles where all the available packages will be displayed to select from.