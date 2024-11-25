✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Glo sponsors Banana Island’s yuletide celebration

    By Faruk Shuaibu 

The Banana Island community in Ikoyi, Lagos, came alive as Globacom, Nigeria’s leading technology company, sponsored the community’s Starlight Night to kick off the yuletide season.

The event, organised by the Banana Island Property Owners and Residents Association Lagos (Biporal), at the weekend, was an evening of celebration, reflection and gratitude.

In a statement, Biporal said the event, which started five years ago, was “an evening to usher in the yuletide season with families and friends as well as a day to reflect on how the year has been and be thankful for where we are under beautiful weather.”

Globacom’s sponsorship of the event included the lighting of a Christmas tree and street light boxes across key locations in Banana Island. The event will culminate in the illumination of street light boxes strategically placed throughout the island’s key streets. 

According to the company, “Christmas is a time for unity, joy, and togetherness. As a company, we believe in contributing to the communities where we operate. This is our way of giving back and spreading joy and hope to our fellow Nigerians, especially as we prepare to enter the New Year.”

 

