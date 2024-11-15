Glo holds first Festival of Joy draw in Warri

The first draw for Globacom’s customer reward promo tagged ‘Festival of Joy’ was held on Thursday in Warri, Delta State.

The exercise, according to a statement from the company, was conducted at the Delta Mall Gloworld, and witnessed by Glo subscribers, members of the media and a representative of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Anwyuli Efejukwu.

Globacom said the winners, who emerged from the draw, would receive their prizes on Thursday next week. They include the winner of a new Toyota Prado and winners of tricycles, sewing machines, generators and grinding machines.

The company enjoined prospective and existing subscribers to dial *611# to participate in the promo and to keep recharging (voice and data) during the promo period to win the prizes on offer.

It said new subscribers could be part of the promo by getting a new SIM, registering it and dialling *611# to opt-in.

“New and existing customers are required to recharge up to N100,000 cumulatively during the promo period to qualify for the draw for the Prado Jeep, N50,000 cumulative recharge for Kia Picanto, N10,000 in a month for tricycle and N5,000 total recharge in a month to win a generator. For the sewing machine, a total recharge of N2,500 in a month is required, while for the grinding machine, a recharge of N500 in a day will be eligible for the draw”.