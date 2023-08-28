Glo gives 18GB data to customers in Samsung Z Fold5, ZFlip5 offer

Globacom said its existing and new customers will get free 18GB data when they purchase new Samsung Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 phones from any…

Globacom said its existing and new customers will get free 18GB data when they purchase new Samsung Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 phones from any Gloworld shop across the country.

Unveiled in July, the pre-ordering exercise of the fifth generation of Samsung’s revolutionary foldable device started on August 11, 2023.

Apart from other functionalities, the classy smartphone delivers unique experiences through perfected designs and form factors, including the new Flex Hinge.

“Following the success of the pre-order exercise, subscribers who are making a purchase of any of these two phones from any Gloworld shop are assured of getting original devices and reliable after-sales support,” Globacom said in a statement.

“More and more people are opting for foldable devices because they offer an experience people want that they can’t get on any other device. Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the latest devices that prove Samsung’s commitment to meeting the needs of customers through innovative technology,” said device manufacturer, Samsung.

It added that the main screen of Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 is equipped with a shock dispersion layer and a redesigned back for a more solid display, adding that the two phones were carefully designed to meet durability expectations.

