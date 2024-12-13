Glo doles out cash prizes to winners of Lucky Number game

A total 17 lucky subscribers who constituted the first set of winners in Glo Lucky Number Game have been rewarded with cash prizes ranging from N1,000,000 to N100,000.

In a statement, it said the winners received their prizes at a presentation ceremony in Lagos while winners outside Lagos got their cheques at designated locations across the country with more Glo subscribers expected to emerge winners in the weeks and months ahead.

“The daily draw game was created in collaboration with NCC-licensed Aggregator, Pisimobile, and VAS Provider, Yellowdot. With the game, subscribers’ mobile numbers are automatically entered into a random selection process while a subscriber’s number must sequentially match a randomly selected number from the pool of active Glo subscribers, matched from right to left.”

SPONSOR AD

Lagos-based dry cleaner, Yusuf Malzo from Bauchi State, a winner was ecstatic about his N1,000,000 jackpot. “The money would come in handy in expanding my business,” he said.

In the same vein, Olajide Afolabi, a security guard based in Ondo town won N500,000. Afolabi said he had been playing the number game for some time, though he had been unlucky. “Just as I was about to give up, my name was announced as a winner”, he disclosed adding, “I promise to continue to play as the money has changed my life.”

Globacom’s Head of Value Added Services, Mojeed Aluko, explained that the Lucky Number game is for everyone on the Glo network.

“Customers can subscribe in two ways. The first is to dial the USSD code *4445# and follow the instructions. They can also text WIN or WINOT (daily), LW or LWOT (Weekly), LM or LMOT (Monthly) to the short code 4445.”