Glo affirms support for 2023 Ojude Oba Festival

Nigeria’s indigenous telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has committed to the sponsorship of the 2023 edition of the Ojude Oba Festival, which is held two days…

Nigeria’s indigenous telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has committed to the sponsorship of the 2023 edition of the Ojude Oba Festival, which is held two days after the Eid el-Kabir festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Globacom has been the main sponsor of the cultural event for almost two decades, contributing its imprint to boost its profile and attracting attention and visitors to Ijebuland during the festival.

Mr Sola Mogaji, who represented the company at a pre-event press conference held at the Awujale Palace, Ijebu Ode, said the theme of this year’s edition of the festival is ‘Ojude Oba: A lesson in religious harmony’.

Globacom explained that its collaboration with the Ojude Oba Planning Committee is in furtherance of its determination to continue to accord respect and support for the cultures, traditions and customs that Nigerians cherish and hold dearly.

According to the company, legendary festivals such as Ojude Oba have the potential to boost Nigeria’s tourism industry and promote unity among different nationalities.

The coordinator, 2023 Ojude Oba Planning Committee, Dr Fassy Adetokunbo Yusuff, lauded Globacom for its consistent support for the Ojude Oba festival over the years.

He noted that the festival is not merely a parade of opulence by sons and daughters of Ijebuland, but also a time for indigenes to reunite and express warmth towards friends, families and relations from far and near.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...