‘Give him a second chance’, VeryDarkMan begs Davido for Dammy Krane’s release

Popular social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has urged music star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, to release his colleague, Dammy Krane, from police custody.

In a video across his social media platforms on Wednesday, Verydarkman alleged that Dammy Krane was arrested and detained by the police at the behest of Davido.

According to the influencer, he visited the station to thank police officers who had assisted him in his work.

During his visit, he encountered a man who claimed to have seen a celebrity with dreadlocks in a cell.

“After I got there, I told the policemen that I wanted to see one of the people in the cell. Only for the guy to come out and I saw it was Dammy Krane. First of all, he wasn’t someone I wanted to see because he always insults me every time,” he continued.

Speaking on his interaction with Dammy Krane, who he claimed told him that Davido was responsible for his arrest, he said: “I asked him why he was in prison. And he told me that it was Davido who put him there. I told him, ‘Why won’t he? You constantly attack him and his family unprovoked and without proof.

“‘You started off by saying that he owed you money and changed his name from OBO to OB owe, without proof’.”

While appealing to Davido, he said: “We all know how you have been pushed to the wall. How your family has been dragged.

“How he has defamed your brand without proof to the point of pinning the kpai (death) of your friend on you, all these allegations without proof. Davido, I know you are not an oppressor. Please, give him a second chance.”

Daily Trust had reported how Dammy Krane accused Davido of arresting him for defamation.

Lamenting on X, the singer asked netizens to hold Davido responsible if anything happens to him.

The fight between the duo started in 2023 after Dammy Krane called Davido out over an alleged debt.