Giroud extends Milan deal to 2024 after UCL heroics

Olivier Giroud signed a one-year extension until 2024 with AC Milan on Wednesday, the day after scoring the goal which sent his team through to the Champions League semifinals.

“AC Milan is proud to announce that Olivier Giroud has renewed his contract with the club,” Milan said in a short statement.

The Italian champions confirmed to AFP that the veteran France striker’s new deal expires at the end of next season.

Giroud netted in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Napoli which gave Milan a 2-1 aggregate win in their all-Italian Champions League quarterfinal.

“I’m very proud, very happy… the perfect way to celebrate last night,” Giroud said to Sky Sport shortly after the announcement.