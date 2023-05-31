Girl missing after leaving home for errand in Kwara

A seven-year-old girl, Mordiya Kajola, in Alagbado community in Kwara State has gone missing for four days after she left home for an errand. It…

A seven-year-old girl, Mordiya Kajola, in Alagbado community in Kwara State has gone missing for four days after she left home for an errand.

It was learnt that Mordiya was last seen around 2pm on Saturday, May 27, 2023, when she was sent to deliver a package to a neighbour.

Speaking with our correspondent on the issue on Wednesday, Mordiyah’s uncle, AbdulRasheed, said, “This is not the first time that we have sent her on such an errand. Being a Saturday, we thought maybe she was playing with some of her mates outside after she returned.

“But we became concerned after the person we sent her to give the goods brought the money to us herself when she did not see her.

“It was just a nearby street, less than a five-minute walk. We have searched everywhere and reported to the police.

“We are just hanging on hope and prayer now, but it has been four days of deep trauma.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...