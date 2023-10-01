Girl-Child Education: Kano pays N20,000 stipend to 45,000 girls

Kano State Government has revealed that it has begun issuance of N20,000 stipend to 45,000 girls to support girl-child education and encourage parents to send…

Kano State Government has revealed that it has begun issuance of N20,000 stipend to 45,000 girls to support girl-child education and encourage parents to send their daughters to school.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf made this known during a speech delivered at Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary that was held at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

He said, “To support the girl-child education and encourage parents to send their daughters to school, we are issuing a stipend of 20,000 Naira to over 45,000 girl-child as a pilot scheme to support them to continue schooling.

“We are also re-introducing the girl child school buses to transport them to and from schools.”

The Governor added that his administration is also building new schools across the 44 Local Government councils in a quest to mop all out-of-school children roaming the streets.

Similarly, he reiterated his agenda to support high-level manpower development by sending 1001 First Class graduates this academic session to study for Masters degrees at universities abroad.

