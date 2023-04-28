Girl, 8, tests HIV positive after mother’s boyfriend raped her

A woman and her 8-year-old daughter (names withheld) have reportedly tested positive to HIV after the woman’s boyfriend, one Jude Chinedu aka, Ijiegbe, allegedly raped…

City & Crime gathered that the incident occurred at Alegbor Community, Uvwie LGA of the state

Copies of the medical tests showed that the woman and her daughter are infected with the dreaded disease.

A source in the know of the incident said, “The suspect who is a married man has fled the area.

“The suspect is a boyfriend to the woman and had been squatting with her and her daughter. He has fled the house after it was discovered that he’s been having carnal knowledge of the little girl.

“The police have mounted a manhunt for the suspect who is from Anambra State.

“Each time the woman who sells pap goes out for hawking, the boyfriend will bath the little girl and have sex with her. He usually threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it.

“The mother noticed sudden changes in the child’s behaviour and a smelly discharge from her body and after several interrogation, she opened up that the suspect had raped her over and over and when the woman confronted the suspect, he ran away from the house.’’

However, a human rights activist, Comrade Kelvin Ejumudo, has made an entry at the Ebrumede Police Division after the matter was reported to him.

The activist and the police took the girl for medical checkup where it was discovered that she has contacted HIV. The same test was conducted on the mother who also tested positive.

Comrade Ejumudo said, “The police have been tracking the suspect’s number. On Thursday, he was almost arrested but managed to escape into the bush.’’

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, was yet to respond to a WhatsApp message sent to him since on Monday on the incident.