Girl, 14, drowns in Niger river searching for water

A 14-year-old girl, Elizabeth Peter, from Korokpa community in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State has drowned in the Chanchaga River while attempting to fetch water.
Witnesses said Elizabeth had gone to the river with her siblings when she was swept away while attempting to collect water.
Elizabeth, an SSS1 student of Saint Andrew Academy, Tunga Minna, was said to be one of many victims lost to the river. Residents say fatalities occur yearly due to deep pits within the water body.
Her aunt, Mrs Abigail Idoko, said for Elizabeth, it was her first time to go to the river on Saturday after failing to find water vendors to buy from.
She said it took approximately two hours to recover her body from one of the deep pits.
When our correspondent visited the bereaved relatives at Korokpa, her mother was in shock, while her father, Mr Peter, an army personnel, was said to be in Zamfara State on official duty.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.