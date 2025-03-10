Girl, 14, drowns in Niger river searching for water

A 14-year-old girl, Elizabeth Peter, from Korokpa community in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State has drowned in the Chanchaga River while attempting to fetch water.

Witnesses said Elizabeth had gone to the river with her siblings when she was swept away while attempting to collect water.

Elizabeth, an SSS1 student of Saint Andrew Academy, Tunga Minna, was said to be one of many victims lost to the river. Residents say fatalities occur yearly due to deep pits within the water body.

SPONSOR AD

Her aunt, Mrs Abigail Idoko, said for Elizabeth, it was her first time to go to the river on Saturday after failing to find water vendors to buy from.

She said it took approximately two hours to recover her body from one of the deep pits.

When our correspondent visited the bereaved relatives at Korokpa, her mother was in shock, while her father, Mr Peter, an army personnel, was said to be in Zamfara State on official duty.