Ghana’s president to chair book launch on Buhari

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana is expected to chair the public presentation and launching of two new books on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, chairman, organising committee for the event, other distinguished guests expected at the book presentation include the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima.

A presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement yesterday, said the books for public presentation are: “State of Repair: How Muhammadu Buhari Tried to Transform Nigeria for the Better” by Anthony Goldman, former Journalist and ex Africa Editor of the Financial Times of London; and “The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari” by Senator Abu Ibrahim, former representative of Southern Katsina Senatorial District in the National Assembly.