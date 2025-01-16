✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Business

Ghana’s annual inflation rises by 80bps as prices of key food products spike

prices of foods are going up more in the market
prices of foods are going up more in the market
    By Sunday Michael Ogwu

Ghana’s annual inflation rate ended December 2024 with a notable increase of 80 basis points, climbing to 23.8%.

According to data from a bulletin released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in early January, this rise was primarily driven by significant increases in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The report highlighted a consistent marginal increase in inflation over four consecutive months, climbing from 23% in November to 23.8% in December.

SPONSOR AD

The December figure marks the highest inflation rate since April 2024, when it stood at 25%, surpassing May’s rate of 23.1%.

Northerners have no moral right to reject Tinubu in 2027– Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani to Lamido: Look beyond politics on security issues

Food and non-alcoholic beverages emerged as the primary contributors to this inflationary trend, rising sharply from 25.9% the previous month to 27.8%.

Conversely, the non-food sector experienced a slight decline, with inflation decreasing by 40 basis points to 20.3%, down from 20.7% in November.

December’s inflation rate of 23.8% ranks as the third highest of the year, following April’s 25% and March’s 25.8%.

 

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories