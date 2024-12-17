Ghanaian president-elect, Mahama visits Tinubu

John Mahama, President-Elect of Ghana, on Monday, paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dada Olusegun, Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, disclosed this in a post via X on Tuesday.

“The President-Elect of Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy visit to President Tinubu at his residence, Presidential Villa, State House Yesterday,” the post read.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (ECG) had last Monday officially declared Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the winner of the country’s 2024 presidential election.

After he was declared winner, Tinubu, in a telephone call with Mahama, expressed hope that his return to leadership would enhance stability within the Economic Community of West African States.

He also noted his eagerness to collaborate with Mahama’s incoming administration to strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors and work towards a brighter future for the West Africa region.

More photos from Mahama’s visit to Tinubu: