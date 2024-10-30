Ghana to import petroleum from Dangote Refinery – Official

The National Petroleum Authority of Ghana says it is proposing to import refined petroleum products from Dangote Refinery to boost its energy security and sustain business cooperation with neighbours.

Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Chief Executive Officer, NPAG, said this at the 2024 OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week on Tuesday in Lagos.

Speaking as one of the panelists, Abdul-Hamidsaid that the move was aimed at strengthening Ghana’s energy security, and to deepen regional economic cooperation.

SPONSOR AD

According to Abdul-Hamid, Ghana is seeking an agreement with Dangote Refinery, and reducing its reliance on more costly imports from Rotterdam.

He said that Ghana had also expanded its export agreements to include Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, supplying international operational facilities, including U.S. military bases.

“The Dangote Refinery, with its large-scale output, is expected to meet Nigeria’s domestic demand, enabling excess production to be exported to Ghana,” he said.

Abdul-Hamid highlighted Ghana’s pipeline agreement with Burkina Faso as a model of effective regional cooperation to bolster petroleum supply and security, while calling for stronger regional partnerships.

He stressed the importance of a unified currency, enhanced infrastructure, and collaborative efforts to address West Africa’s energy challenges. (NAN)