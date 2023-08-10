Ghana: Onion traders fear Niger sanctions could raise their prices

The sanctions imposed on Niger by the regional bloc Ecowas since last month’s coup are intended to put pressure on the junta there. But they…

The sanctions imposed on Niger by the regional bloc Ecowas since last month’s coup are intended to put pressure on the junta there.

But they may have an impact on other parts of the region.

There are concerns in Ghana that the sanctions could lead to an increase in price of some food items at a time when the country is already experiencing high inflation.

Ghana imports a large majority of its onions from Niger, according to traders in the capital city, Accra.

They have now raised an alarm over a possible shortage of the vital cooking ingredient.

Ecowas sanctions include a cut in trade ties with member states and this has resulted in over 70 trucks loaded with onions intended for Ghana being stuck at the Niger border.

Traders say the price of a bag of onion is likely to go up by 90% if the sanctions persist.

In 2021, Niger exported about $23m (£18m) worth of onions to Ghana and other West African countries.

Culled from BBC

