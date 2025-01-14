GHANA: Mahama scraps 7 ministries in cost-cutting move

Ghana President, John Mahama, has reduced the country’s ministries from 30 to 23 in a bid to cut government spending.

Mahama’s decision to trim the number of government ministries was contained in a gazette dated January 9 – two days after he took office.

SPONSOR AD

The West African country would no longer have the ministries of information, sanitation and water resources, national security, railway development, parliamentary affairs, public enterprises, and chieftaincy and religious affairs.

The scrapped ministries were in place under Nana Akufo-Addo, immediate-past president of Ghana.

The order established the ministries of finance, health, interior, defence, education, energy and green transition, roads and highways, transport, sports and recreation, justice, lands and natural resources, and local government and chieftaincy and affairs.

Others are foreign affairs, communication, digital technology, environment, science and technology, youth development and empowerment, works, housing and water resources, gender, children and social protection, tourism, culture and creative arts, labour, jobs and employment, food and agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture, and trade, agribusiness and industry.