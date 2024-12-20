GHANA Mahama constitutes team for anti-corruption drive

The President-elect of the Republic of Ghana, John Mahama, has constituted a team to drive his anti-corruption campaign.

A statement by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson of the transition team of the President-elect, said: “As a preparatory measure towards the rollout of H.E. John Dramani Mahama’s promise to recover proceeds of corruption and hold persons responsible for such corruption accountable when he assumes office, a team has been set up to receive and gather information from members of the public and other sources, on suspected acts of corruption.”

The team is led by Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah while a former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelovo; Nathaniel Kofi Boakye; a private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu; and an Investigative Journalist, Raymond Archer, made up the list.

Anti-corruption, with Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) as a major plank, formed a core part of Mahama’s policy platform in the 2024 election campaign.

The statement said he intends to hit the ground running on these commitments.