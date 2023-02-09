Despite insinuations by the Ghana Football Association that one of their star players, Christian Atsu, has been found alive following Monday’s earthquake in southern Turkey,…

Despite insinuations by the Ghana Football Association that one of their star players, Christian Atsu, has been found alive following Monday’s earthquake in southern Turkey, there are speculations that the footballer is still missing.

In a tweet via the football association’s official handle, it said Atsu was in a hospital receiving treatment. The tweet read, “Update: We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment. Let’s continue to pray for Christian.”

However, in a new development, Volkan Demirel, director at Atsu’s club, Hatayspor, told Reuters on Wednesday the player had still not been located after it had been announced he had been pulled from the rubble and taken to hospital on Monday, following the huge earthquakes which have devastated parts of Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

“There is no information on his whereabouts yet, we don’t know where he is. “It’s not the case that he was pulled out or taken anywhere else,” Demirel said.

The search for Atsu is ongoing, Demirel added. The Ghana international joined Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor in September 2022 after spending nearly a decade at Chelsea and Newcastle United.