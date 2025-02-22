Getting set for a fulfilling Ramadan

By this time next week, Muslims are likely to have started this year’s Ramadan; today being Saturday Sha’ban 23, 1446AH in the Islamic lunar calendar. Whatever the case may be, Ramadan is already by the corner. Before we begin to talk of how to navigate through Ramadan under harsh economic and climatic conditions, it is important for us to give gratitude to Allah who, in His mercy, spared our lives to once again witness another great spiritual opportunity for attaining a fulfilled life here and in the hereafter. As we thank Allah, we also seek His special guidance to enable us achieve the height of spiritual upliftment and fulfilment during this Ramadan.

Ramadan is a month that Muslims look up to with excitement. It is a month like no other. It is a holy month in which Allah has promised to forgive every repentant Muslim; grant mercy to every seeker of clemency; and pardon those who ask to be pardoned. Abu Hurayrah (RA) reports from the Prophet (SAW) that the gates to hell fire shall remain closed throughout each Ramadan period just as the gates to paradise are left open during the same period so that the wish and prayer of those who desire the latter (paradise) would graciously be granted.

Getting set for Ramadan fast requires us to know when to watch out for the crescent of Ramadan. Muslims are not required to begin the Ramadan fast until they have heard of the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan from credible sources. In Nigeria, the tradition is for Muslims to wait for the announcement of the sighting of the crescent from His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Saad Abubakar. Allah states in Qur’an 4:59 “O ye who believe! Obey Allah, obey the Messenger, and those charged with authority among you…” The more we remain steadfast and patient to wait for and abide by Sultan’s words, the more united and stronger we remain as a Muslim community. Given the fact that today is Saturday Sha’ban 23, the earliest day to begin the search for the Ramadan crescent shall be Friday 29th day of Sha’ban.

SPONSOR AD

Nigerian Muslims are advised to be wary of fake news and any unsubstantiated pieces of information that may emerge from social media sources on the commencement of Ramadan fast. We also urge the general public to abstain from circulating unconfirmed news about moon sighting. Misleading information can throw Muslim communities into confusion. Remember that Allah’s wrath awaits rumour mongers.

The teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) discourage the observance of voluntary fast close to the start of Ramadan fast. This is to avoid a situation where voluntary fast, which is a prophetic injunction, is seen to be part of Ramadan fast that is an obligatory act of worship sanctioned by Allah (SWT). For those who are used to observing voluntary fast every Thursday, they are advised to skip Thursday next week because of its proximity to Ramadan; being the 28th day of Sha’aban.

As part of deliberate preparations for Ramadan and in order to take utmost advantage of the spiritual benefits of Ramadan, it is vital for us to review our daily routines so as to create enough time for engaging in devoutional activities. Now that the crescent of Ramadan is still, at least, a week from today, let us sit down to plan or re-organize our daily activities. Let us also define the kind of tasks we engage in during the daytime of the entire period of Ramadan so that we do not, out of fatigue or stress, miss out from observing Tarawih prayers after breaking the fast or Tahajjud prayers after midnight. The rescheduling of our daily routines shall further help us to have more time to recite the Glorious Qur’an (in the case of those who never had it as a routine) or more time for reciting and understanding the Qur’an (in the case of those who already had such on their schedule).

In order to preserve the sanctity of our Ramadan fast, there’s need to review our usual interactions with ICT platforms especially the social media. This is to forestall the possibility of watching or listening to forbidden contents. It is important to identify and avoid specific websites, television channels and radio programmes that would impact negatively on our Ramadan fast. We should be prepared to also avoid certain conversations in our respective places of work to prevent us from expressing or hearing obscene phrases. But, why must this be exclusive to Ramadan period? Let us use this Ramadan to finally break away from this sinful path of digital life such that living a righteous life becomes a character that is not limited to time or even place.

Muslim scholars, preachers, prayer leaders, presenters and anchors of radio and television programmes are urged to eschew the use of provocative and discourteous expressions during preaching sessions. They are expected to exhibit a good sense of maturity in the course of educating their audience on the teachings of Islam. Wisdom and good speech, not name-calling or insults, are central to effective and popular religious proselytization. With the country still struggling to overcome several national challenges, it is wise for Muslim clerics to abstain from sandwiching their religious preaching with political or ethnic sentiments.

We advise dealers and retailers of consumer goods against taking undue advantage of the Ramadan season to increase prices of essential commodities, which already have been on the high side. It is wicked for any trader to see Ramadan as an opportunity to hike prices of foodstuffs for the simple reason of the high demand for certain commodities especially sugar and fruits during Ramadan. Philanthropic individuals, groups, and NGOs are encouraged to organise or support public breaking of Ramadan fast (called Iftar Jama’i in Islamic literature), at least for the less-privileged Muslims. It is time in Ramadan for every Muslim including the haves-not to extend hand of friendship, charity, and kindness to fellow Muslims. May Allah guide us to begin and end the Ramadan fast in peace and with ease, amin.