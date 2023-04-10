Get up to N3m loan from NYIF, Dare tells entrepreneurs

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare has advised young entrepreneurs to access grants and loan up to N3 million through the Nigerian…

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare has advised young entrepreneurs to access grants and loan up to N3 million through the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund, NYIF programme in order to grow their businesses.

Mr. Dare gave the advice while giving his keynote speech during the 2023 Youths Leadership Series, themed: Winning in career and business organised by Stanbic IBTC held at Yaba College of Technology in Lagos.

The minister who attended the meeting virtually stressed that the FG remains committed to supporting young entrepreneurs to start their businesses.

“I know the opportunities, setbacks and distrust you have but keep striving. You should never be afraid of making mistakes, when you fail, you rise again.

“Also you should be able to apply your skills because it is very important for you to become successful in your career and business,” he added.

The NYIF which is funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is dedicated to investing in the innovative ideas, skills & talents of Nigerian youths aimed at turning them into entrepreneurs, wealth creators and employers of labour, contributing to national development.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the chief executive, Stanbic IBTC holdings PLC, Dr. Demola Sogunle said that the leadership series was aimed at creating a platform to engage and empower young Nigerians to become future business leaders.

“We recognize that the youth represent the future of our country and the world. You are the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers.

“At Stanbic IBTC, we are committed to empowering the youth, and events like the YLS are designed to help you achieve your full potential,” he added.