Get computer knowledge to remain in service, Walson-Jack tells workers

Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), says there is no place for those who are not computer-literate in the nation’s civil service.

Walson-Jack stated this on Wednesday in Abuja while supervising the Confirmatory Promotional Examination (COMPRO), conducted for public servants in 45 centres nationwide.

She tasked public servants to acquire computer knowledge to fit into the new civil service operations.

“For public servants to be relevant in today’s civil service under the digitisation programme, you must be computer-literate,’’ she said.

Walson-Jack disclosed that the Federal Government was transforming the service to meet global standards, adding that civil servants who were yet to have knowledge of computer must do so.

Represented by Mr Raymond Omachi, Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office, in the HOCSF office, Walson-Jack said the examination was conducted for 12,444 candidates nationwide.

She said the examination, conducted in collaboration with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), was written by newly-appointed officers across the public service, including para-military.

“From what we have seen, I think the process is seamless, I have been told that everything is going well,’’ she said. (NAN)