‘Germany’s dual vocational training can solve Nigeria’s unemployment’

The Giessen Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Germany has said it is rallying Nigerian chambers of commerce to support industrialisation and address youth unemployment.
The CEO of the chamber, Dr Matthias Leder, spoke in Lagos on Monday, saying that Germany’s Dual Vocational Training System could help Nigeria address youth unemployment.
He was addressing participants of the Chamber Academy at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).
“Dual Vocational Training could benefit both Nigeria and Germany,” he said.
He explained that in Germany, where unemployment is below five per cent, apprentices gain real-world experience from the start, making them more employable.
He also discussed labour migration, noting that skilled Nigerians who meet specific qualifications, including language proficiency, could secure well-paying jobs in Germany and across Europe.
The Head of Competence Centre Africa, Dr Kristen Albrecht, emphasised the importance of strengthening Nigeria’s business chambers to support economic growth.
She explained that in Germany, chambers play a crucial role in advocating for businesses, ensuring they receive the necessary support, policies and investment opportunities to thrive.
“What we are doing is teaming up as chambers to strengthen the Nigerian chamber movement.
“It is a chamber collaboration with three Nigerian chambers-NACCIMA, LCCI, and OGUNCCIMA-to ensure that businesses in Nigeria have a strong and unified voice,” she said.
Albrecht stressed that a well-structured chamber system is essential for Nigeria’s private sector to flourish.
Former Minister of Information and Managing Partner at Bruit Costaud, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, called on international investors to look beyond oil and focus on Nigeria’s booming creative industry, which he believes could become the country’s biggest economic driver.
