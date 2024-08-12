Germany to partner Enugu on agric, energy, others

The German Government has expressed its interest in economic cooperation with the Enugu State in the areas of agriculture, energy, trade and investment. German Consul…

The German Government has expressed its interest in economic cooperation with the Enugu State in the areas of agriculture, energy, trade and investment.

German Consul General, Weert Börner, stated this on Sunday when led a delegation of the German business community and the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) on a visit to Governor Peter Mbah at Government House, Enugu.

Borner said Enugu was chosen because of its improved ease of doing business under Mbah’s administration.

“The German government decided to concentrate more on specific states within the Nigerian federal system. And those states from the south are Ogun, Abia and Enugu. So, I’m here to get our cooperation on a higher and more intense level,” Borner said.

Mbah assured of Enugu’s readiness to partner with the German government and investors, saying his administration’s $30 billion GDP target was achievable through private sector investments and international cooperation.

The governor, who said Nigeria’s much-needed economic growth could only come from the states, assured the German government and businesses of massive opportunities in the areas of agriculture, energy, trade and investment.

Mbah said the government was in the advanced stages of getting the international wing of Akanu Ibiam International Airport completed and operationalised as well as building a cargo terminal to facilitate exports.