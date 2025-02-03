GERMANY: Nigeria mourns ex-president Kohler’s death

Nigeria has expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Germany, and especially to family, friends, and political associates following the death of former President Horst Köhler.

A statement on Sunday by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the acting spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the demise of Köhler is a great loss not only to Germany but to the global community, which benefited immensely from his leadership, vision, and dedication to international cooperation and development.

“The departed German leader, during his tenure as President from 2004 to 2010, and also in his previous role as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering global economic stability, sustainable development, and multilateralism.

“More so, his contributions to strengthening Germany’s relations with Africa, including Nigeria, were particularly noteworthy, as he championed initiatives to promote peace, economic growth, and mutual understanding.

“In this moment of grief, Nigeria stands in solidarity with the people of Germany and honours the memory of a distinguished statesman whose life was devoted to the pursuit of a better world,” the statement said in part.