✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

German Catholic Bishops urge Nigerians to stop human rights violations

The Misereor Dialogue and Partnership Service (DPS) in Nigeria, a German Catholic Bishops Conference Organisation for Development Cooperation, has urged Nigerians to be united in…

FILE PHOTO: A Catholic church
FILE PHOTO: A Catholic church

The Misereor Dialogue and Partnership Service (DPS) in Nigeria, a German Catholic Bishops Conference Organisation for Development Cooperation, has urged Nigerians to be united in protecting their fundamental human rights to engender unity and national development.

They made the call Tuesday in Abuja at the formal launch of ‘Improving Human Rights Promotion in Nigeria -A Reader for Practitioners’ books in two volumes of 74 and 100 pages respectively produced by the Misereor DPS in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary-General, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Rev. Fr. Zacharia Samjumi, said it is a noble cause to pursue the cause of justice and uphold human rights.

Also, Executive Secretary, Caritas Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Uchechukwu Obodoechina, represented by Joseph Nkamuke, said that civil society organisations in Nigeria play a crucial role in advocating human rights and promoting social justice in the country.

He noted that Nigeria faces numerous challenges, including issues related to freedom of expression, press freedom and gender equality; to name a few.

On her part, the Head of Misereor DPS in Nigeria, Ms Julia Krojer, said that the publications were practical guides for persons and groups engaged in human rights activism in Nigeria.

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: