Geregu disburses N8.8bn for gas turbine overhaul

Power generating company, Geregu Power Plc, said it made advance payments of N8.783bn to Italian firm, Ansaldo Energia, for the overhaul of its gas turbine…

Power generating company, Geregu Power Plc, said it made advance payments of N8.783bn to Italian firm, Ansaldo Energia, for the overhaul of its gas turbine as at the end of June 2023.

This was disclosed in the unaudited interim statement of financial position of the Genco for the period ending June 30, 2023, which was filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

As of December 2022, advance payment to the Italian firm was N4.616bn.

In April 2022, Ansaldo Energia signed a three-year contract with Geregu valued at €32m to conduct a major overhaul of the 435 MW Power power plant in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, Nigeria.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...