Gen. Tsiga’s abduction: Katsina elders urge Tinubu to intervene

The Katsina Elders Forum (KEF) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene in securing the release of Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (Rtd), who has been in captivity for 35 days.

Speaking to Daily Trust on Tuesday, the forum’s secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Sani Muhammad, expressed deep concern over the prolonged abduction, saying it was time for the president to issue a decisive directive to security agencies to search the forests and rescue the retired general.

“It is truly disheartening that a gallant officer, a son of Katsina, who dedicated his life to the service of this nation, is now spending over a month in captivity at the hands of bandits,” Muhammad said.

He said since Tsiga’s abduction, the kidnappers had not communicated with his family, leaving them in distress.

“We, at the Katsina Elders Forum, are deeply troubled by this situation and are appealing to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to order security operatives to comb the forests and rescue this gentleman. His family is in anguish, uncertain about his condition,” he added.

Muhammad urged all security chiefs to intensify efforts in the fight against banditry and ensure the safe return of General Tsiga and other abducted victims.

It will be recalled that General Tsiga was abducted from his hometown, Tsiga in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, and taken to an unknown location, where he remains in captivity.