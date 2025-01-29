Gen. JT Useni was a loyal statesman – Gen. Olanrewaju

Former Minister of Communications, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (Rtd), has reacted to the demise of former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lieutenant General Jeremiah Timbut Useni.

General Useni passed away on Thursday January 24, 2025 at the age of 81.

General Olanrewaju, a former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army said Useni remained a good reference of service to the people as a public and social person.

“Although very much higher in seniority to most of us, we worked together in the Provisional Ruling Council (PRC) as well as in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“General JT Useni was a stabilizing and highly respected upbeat Minister of the Federal Republic. He was a nationalist and loyal statesman.

“His death will be felt by us, all his friends and all those communities where he had served. May Allah forgive his sins and give comfort to his family.

“General JT Useni, sleep well in the garden of peace of the Lord. Your human spirit was very accommodating, loved by many.”