Gen. Jeremiah Useni is dead

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt. General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, is dead.

According to family sources, he died on Thursday, January 23, 2025, following a protracted illness.

The passing of the Useni was also contained in a statement in by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State via his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.

The governor described the demise of General Useni as a tremendous loss not only to his immediate family but also to the Nigerian Armed Forces, Plateau State, and the entire nation.

According to Mutfwang, General Useni’s exemplary leadership and steadfast commitment to service, which left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s security and political landscape.

He noted that General Useni’s tireless efforts to promote peace and security, especially in Northern Nigeria and Plateau State, will forever be remembered.

Mutfwang recounted the career of the late General, whom he said served Nigeria with distinction in various capacities, including as Minister of Transport, Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army, and Minister of the FCT.

“After retiring from the military, General Useni transitioned into politics, where he continued his service to the nation. He served as Deputy Chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and was elected Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District in 2015 under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),” he said.

Mutfwang hailed General Useni’s life of selfless service, noting his profound contributions to the military, politics, and his community. He emphasized that the General’s legacy of compassion, kindness, generosity, and dedication to the well-being of others will endure in the lives of those he impacted.“On behalf of my family, the government, and the peace-loving people of Plateau State, I extend my deepest sympathies to the President, the Nigerian Armed Forces, the immediate family, and all those mourning the loss of this distinguished elder statesma